Centre mulling over measures to reduce fuel prices

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chalking out plans to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices.

"There has been no inflation under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime. However, the fuel prices have soared high. The Prime Minister is chalking out plans to reduce them," he said.

On Tuesday, fuel prices continued the upward trend as the petrol price was hiked by 12 paise and diesel by 16 paise in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 91.20 per litre while diesel price was Rs 79.89 per litre.

While the Centre has been facing flak from the Opposition for not doing enough to curb rising fuel prices, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has maintained that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel is due to depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar and rising global crude oil prices. (ANI)