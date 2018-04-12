Centre never understood AP's issues: Nara Lokesh

[India] April 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said the Centre never understood Andhra Pradesh's issues.

Talking to media here, Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister said, "They (Centre) have never understood what the issues of Andhra Pradesh are. It is our democratic right to protest. All the opposition parties have come together to protest, how else we get the attention of the central government," Lokesh said.

He said despite the protests, the Centre did not pay any heed to demand of Special Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government for deliberately adjourning the Parliament during the Budget Session in order to deprive Andhra Pradesh of Special Status. "How can they (Government) just say Parliament is adjourned? The House would start but after 180 seconds they would say it's adjourned. Even on the next day, the house started and was adjourned. I haven't seen this anywhere, even in the state assembly, it doesn't happen like this," Lokesh said. He said Prime Minister Modi is shifting the blame over disruption of the parliament. The Prime Minister on Thursday led Bharatiya Janata Party's a day-long fast across the country against the Opposition for the disruption of the parliament during the recently concluded Budget Session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is at loggerheads with the Centre over the Special Status to the state. His party's, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary had resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on March 8 to press for the Special Category demand. Apart from the TDP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have also upped the ante against the Centre for the special status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)