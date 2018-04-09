Centre not cooperating in Polavaram project: Chandrababu Naidu

[India] April 9 (ANI): The Centre is not cooperating in the Polavaram project, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

Addressing collectors of all the 13 districts and various heads of departments via video conferencing, Naidu said, "Polavaram project will definitely complete. Though the centre is not cooperating, we are continuing works without delay. We have to review the problems, reasons, how to surpass them and get works done. All departments should efficiently perform and show best of their talent."

Talking about the special status to the state, Naidu said post bifurcation the people of the state feel dejected.

"Post bifurcation, people of the state feel dejected. Governments should correct it. Otherwise people will become intolerant and frustrated. We have to get special status and funds from the centre. While respecting the sentiments of people, development should be achieved," the Chief Minister said.

He told the officials that they should go ahead for development to surpass the bifurcation problems.

"We have to surpass the bifurcation problems and go ahead for development. Our welfare activities increase the satisfaction levels in the public. People will recognise and support the government only when our deeds are explained by words," Naidu said.

He added that at the end of the day, public satisfaction is more important and advised the officials to resolve public grievances and increase public satisfaction levels.

"Officials should be available to the general public. They should listen to public grievances and resolve them as soon as possible. We have to get our data synchronised with the data provided by the public, and resolve their grievances," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the cleanliness drive in the state.

"Whereas the national average of the Swachh Bharat Mission is 81 percent, Andhra Pradesh achieved 97 percent in 2017-18. Construction of 2.5 lakh more toilets will be completed soon. Total Open Defecation Free (ODF) cost in the state is Rs. 4500 lakh", said the Chief Minister, adding that "toilets and sanitary complexes are under construction at bus stands, and other public places".

He also hailed the progress in other areas.

"We have moved on from agriculture to aqua and horticulture. Progress in Farm Ponds is good. We efficiently used National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), as a result all departments have recorded considerable development," Naidu said.

He said that the state is successful in preventing benami transactions as the all the government progammes are interlinked with the real time governance (RTG).

The Chief Minister, however, admitted that still there are some issues that are to be resolved, like NTR canteens and unemployment allowance.

He exhorted the officials to work efficiently so that the state could register a record 11.55 percent growth rate. (ANI)