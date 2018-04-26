Centre notifies appointment of Indu Malhotra as SC judge

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday notified appointment of Indu Malhotra as a Supreme Court of India judge.

The Centre issued a notification, which said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) of the Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Ms Indu Malhotra, to be a judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office."

She will be the first woman lawyer directly appointed from the Bar to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court refused to stay the appointment of Indu Malhotra as a Supreme Court Judge, when senior advocate Indira Jaising pleaded for a stay, on the ground that Centre has stalled the appointment of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph.