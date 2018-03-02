Centre okayed Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to 'divert attention': Congress

[India], March 2 (ANI): The Congress on Friday took on the Centre over the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill while saying that the former approved the bill just to divert attention of the people.

"All this is being done just to divert attention. We want to know what they did earlier and not what they will do in the future," Congress leader Anand Sharma told ANI.

"The country already has many laws. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches the properties of so many people and makes cases," he added.

On the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, Sharma said that "scamsters have looted" and fled the country. "The government knew all this yet let them (jeweller Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi) flee. Complaints against Nirav Modi and Choksi had been coming since 2015 and were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sharma added. Sharma also called former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX media case as an 'act of revenge.' "Whatever is happening with Karti Chidambaram is happening with the feeling of revenge. They caught him, while Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi ran away," he said. (ANI)