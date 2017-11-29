Centre plans train schedule for forthcoming foggy season

[India] November 29 (ANI): In order to manage the train operations, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced a detailed plan for cancellation and frequency reduction of trains traversing through fog affected area.

This order will be done with effect from December 1, 2017 to February 13, 2018.

The advanced cancellation etc., are being done so that, passengers can plan their journeys accordingly.

In case of cancellation etc., full refund of fare will be given to the affected passengers.

The passengers are advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey. The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers. During the fog, the visibility becomes very low and trains have to run on a highly-restricted speed to ensure safety of the passengers which leads to considerable delays in the movement of trains. The status of these trains will be monitored periodically keeping in view the intensity of fog and decisions to restore some of the trains may be taken, as and when operationally feasible. (ANI)