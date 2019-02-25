Centre playing politics over bodies of CRPF jawans: Mamata Banerjee

[West Bengal], Feb 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government of ‘playing politics over the bodies of CRPF jawans.’

“The Central government was aware that such an attack can take place. There were intelligence inputs. Then why didn’t they take preventive measures to protect our jawans,” said Banerjee here while addressing the extended Core Committee meeting of Trinmool Congress.

“The Central government allowed them to die so that they can do politics over the bodies of jawans in the elections,” she said.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the dastardly attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14. The attack was carried out by a JeM suicide bomber. Intensifying her attack on the Central government, Banerjee said: “This government is being run by two brothers, who have blood of innocents on their hands. Both the leaders want to create war hysteria ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.” Banerjee vowed to oust the “dictatorial Narendra Modi government” from power in the coming Lok Sabha polls, while alleging the country has witnessed its worst phase under the regime of Prime Minister Modi.” She claimed that her party—Trinamool Congress—will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in West Bengal in the coming polls. She also cautioned her party workers against infighting and asked them to work hard as there was ‘no place for complacency.’ “Our party workers should be cautious as efforts are on to tamper EVMs during the Lok Sabha polls. You all have to thwart these efforts,” she said. “We all have to work hard to ensure the BJP government is defeated. We should not be afraid of any form of threat and intimidation,” said Chief Minister Banerjee. (ANI)