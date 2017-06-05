Centre rebuffs NDTV's 'witch-hunt' charge

[India], June 5 (ANI): The Centre on Monday rebuffed NDTV's 'witch-hunt' charge after a case was registered against the channel's co-founder Prannoy Roy and others for causing an alleged loss to a private bank.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said law is taking its own course, adding that there is no witch-hunting at all.

"This government doesn't believe in interfering. They (CBI) must have some information, that's why they might have taken steps," he added.

The NDTV, earlier in the day, vowed to fight tirelessly against the 'witch-hunt by multiple agencies'. The news channel's statement came hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to a bank. "This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations. NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India," the NDTV said in a statement. It further said that it has one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: "We will fight for our country and overcome these forces." The CBI said that searches are being conducted today at four places including Delhi and Dehradun. Meanwhile, the caretakers at Roy's house in Dehradun said that around six to seven people from the CBI came in the morning and searched the house. CBI sources said that the case has been registered for causing an alleged loss of Rs. 48 crore to ICICI bank. (ANI)