Centre reiterates nothing new in government 'snooping' order

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday reiterated its stand on authorisation given to 10 agencies for monitoring computers and said that there is nothing new in the notification issued on December 20.

The explanation comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and asked it to file a reply in six weeks time. The apex court issued the notice on petitions against allowing 10 agencies to monitor any "information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

According to sources, there has been not an iota of change and the same agencies were authorised and given power under the IT Act in 2009. However, this time only agencies have been notified, the source added. There were several service providers and agencies who could seek data in an unauthorised manner, said an official of the ministry. This notification had made it clear that only the 10 agencies authorised by the government have the right to seek details under the SOP (standard operating procedure) framed in 2011. Notably, the government on December 20 had notified that 10 central agencies -- Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, CBI, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (Research and Analysis Wing), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and the Delhi Police Commissioner - could intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer. After facing flak from various sectors, the government immediately issued a clarification on the notification. (ANI)