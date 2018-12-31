Centre releases Rs. 1,146 crore to TN as cyclone relief

New Delhi: The Centre has approved an additional assistance of Rs. 1,146 crore to Tamil Nadu for providing relief to those affected by Cyclone Gaja recently.

"The High Level Committee (HLC) chaired by the Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs. 1,146.12 crore to Tamil Nadu, which was affected by cyclone 'Gaja'," said an official release on Monday.

Earlier on Dec 3, the Central Government had released an assistance of Rs. 353.70 crore from SDRF as an interim relief, in order to support the affected people of the State.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Niti Ayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar are the other members of the HLC. The Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs.15,000 crore as cyclone relief.