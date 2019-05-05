Centre responsible for Delhi CM's security, PM should resign: Kejriwal

[India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tore into BJP led Central government in the wake of Saturday's assault on him and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation alleging that Centre was responsible for the security lapse.

Kejriwal who was assaulted during a roadshow in Delhi on Saturday said, "This was ninth attack on me in last five years and fifth attack after becoming CM. I don't think in India's history there have been such attacks on any CM. Responsibility of my security is with BJP. Delhi is the only place in the country where the chief minister's security is with the opposition party. Hence the responsibility lay with BJP."

Demanding resignation from the Prime Minister, he said, "A Chief Minister was attacked and the Central government says that they didn't receive the complaint, unable to move ahead with further proceedings, the Prime Minister should resign over it. It is not an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, it is an attack on Delhi's mandate."

"They (BJP) are not able to tolerate a common man's foray into politics. I am an outsider in politics. In the last four years, they have made all attempts to finish AAP. They conducted CBI raids in my office, Delhi police's raid at my home. They have filed 33 cases against me. Our 20 MLAs were arrested and now my relatives are being caught," he said.

"They unconstitutionally disqualified our 21 MLAs. Our legislators are being purchased and Prime Minister has also openly said that they will destabilise opposition government by trading MLAs. When all these attempts failed, they have started attacking me. They wanted to get me out of their way. It is their aim to physically remove me anyhow," he added.

Kejriwal also termed the incident as an attempt to muzzle the voice of Prime Minister's critics and said, "It is clear that this assaulter was send to give a message that anyone speaking against Modi won't be spared, be it a Chief Minister. In whole country this message is being spread to not to speak against Modi. In many of the mob lynching incidents also some victims had tried to speak against Modi. Fake cases are filed for writing against PM Modi on social media. Attempts are being made to silence our voice and these are the signs of a dictator's character."

Kejriwal was on Saturday slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi. The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

The man, identified as Suresh, has been arrested by the police. Further probe in the incident is on. (ANI)