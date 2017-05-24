Centre sets Sept.15 as last date for Padma Awards nominations

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday announced September 15 as the last date for receipt of nominations for Padma Awards- 2018.

In a press release issued today, it said that nominations for the Padma Awards-2018 is presently open and the last date for receipt of the nominations is September 15.

It said that the nominations and recommendations for these awards will be received online only on the Padma portal designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is available on the address www.padmaawards.gov.in.

It said that n No other mode of nomination or recommendation will be accepted. Nominations received after September 15, 2017 will also not be considered, it added. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the Union Home Ministry's website with the link http://padmaawards.gov.in. (ANI)