Centre shifts NIMHR to Sehore from Bhopal

[India], Oct 04 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the establishment of National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMH) in Sehore district instead of earlier approved Bhopal location.

This approval comes as a partial modification of the earlier cabinet decision taken on May 16 which approved establishing the NIMHR at Bhopal as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The NIMHR will be now established in the Sehore district on the Bhopal-Sehore highway in Madhya Pradesh. The main objectives of the NIMHR is to provide rehabilitation services to the persons with mental illness, capacity development in the area of mental health rehabilitation, policy framing and advanced research in mental health rehabilitation. NIMHR will be the first of its kind in the country in the area of mental health rehabilitation. It will serve as an institution of excellence for capacity building in human resource and research in the area of mental health rehabilitation. It will also serve as a recommending body for suggesting models/protocols for effective rehabilitation of persons with mental illness. (ANI)