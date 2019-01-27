Centre should take initiative for building Ram Mandir: Yoga Guru Ramdev

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday said that the Central government should take an initiative for the construction of Ram Temple as the possibility of a quick judgment by the Supreme Court in this regard is less likely to come.

Speaking to media persons here, Ramdev said: “Either the Supreme Court or the government should do something for the construction (of #RamTemple). There aren't many possibilities of a quick judgment by the court. So I think that the government should take an initiative.”

A new five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was set up on Friday, and will hear the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter on the next date. The case has been pending before the top court for the last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time. Last year, the Supreme Court had refused to grant an urgent hearing, saying the court had “other priorities” and had posted the matter for hearing on January 29 this year before the “appropriate bench.” On January 16, as part of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, a group of religious personalities lit 33,000 earthen lamps in Prayagraj, seeking the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. (ANI)