Centre slashed fuel price in view of elections

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday gave the central government's decision to cut fuel prices an election colour saying that it was done in the light of ensuing assembly polls.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) ambit.

"Why the government is not bringing the fuel under GST. The election dates of five states were to be announced so they reduced the price by Rs 2.50 (per litre). Now again the price is increasing," Khera said.

Further hitting out at the ruling dispensation, the Congress leader claimed that in the past four-and-a-half years Modi government has done nothing. On October 4, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices, and urged the state governments to reduce fuel by the same amount. On October 6, the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the election schedule for the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana - between November 12 and December 7. (ANI)