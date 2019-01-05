Centre, State has put 100% effort in rescue ops: Sangma on trapped miners

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): While the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Meghalaya government that it was not satisfied with the steps taken so far for the rescue of 15 people trapped in an illegal coal mine here since December 13, Meghalaya chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said Centre and the state has put in 100 per cent efforts to rescue the miners.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict, the chief minister said that the apex court has given its opinion and individuals are giving their opinion but the circumstantial situation was such that the state had to call National Defense Response Force (NDRF) as that was the fastest way.

Stating that for any kind of disaster NDRF is the right agency, the Chief Minister said that one can say why not call the Army but Meghalaya government has done what it could do best by taking into consideration all the factors. On Friday, the apex court sought a report from the state and the Centre to file a status report before it by January 7 on the rescue. The Supreme Court said that genuine efforts should be made to rescue the labourers. In the latest development in the Meghalaya Miner rescue efforts, the water has been pumped out of the old shaft and is said to have receded by 3.5 feet. As many as 15 miners have been trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13, when the water from the nearby river Lytein flooded the mine. (ANI)