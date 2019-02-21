Centre, states should keep aside politics, work together as ‘Team India’: Venkaiah Naidu

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged the central and state governments to work together as ‘Team India’ for the development of the country while keeping aside politics.

The Vice President was addressing a gathering after the inauguration and foundation stones laying ceremony to a string of developmental projects here under the umbrella of Nellore Next. Besides him, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present.

“As far as development is concerned, there should not be politics on this. State and Centre should unite for the development. It’s not only for Andhra Pradesh, but for all states. We should all join hands to make our nation first and work together as ‘Team India’,” Naidu said.

“I would like to appeal to all political parties, let us not compromise on security and not add politics on security of the nation. All political parties and their representatives should leave politics and come together for the development of the younger generations. I appeal to all the people and parties to have development as the core agenda as part of their manifesto,” Naidu added. The projects which were inaugurated include a Rs30 crore Rejuvenation of Nellore Tank and Necklace Road was sanctioned under AMRUT Scheme. He also inaugurated the Obulavaripalle - Krishnapatnam Port Cargo Railway line and laid the foundation stone for passenger services from Rapur to Venkatachalam. (ANI)