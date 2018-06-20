Centre striving to double farmer's income by 2022: PM Modi

[India], Jun 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Central government is working to ensure the doubling of farmer's income by 2022.

Interacting with farmers via the Narendra Modi App (NaMo App), Prime Minister Modi said, "Our government is working to ensure that the income of our farmers is doubled by 2022. For that, we are facilitating needed assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India."

He lauded farmers for adopting modern techniques and equipment for enhancing the crop production and urged others to follow suit.

Expressing satisfaction over coupling technological innovation with the farming process, Prime Minister Modi said, "It feels to see that today our farmers are opting to use modern machines and techniques in farming. Today, the farmers, farm produce groups, FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation) are working together. This not only ensures that the farmers get raw materials at a low price but also help in marketing the harvest." The Prime Minister spoke on the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and soil health cards. "The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ensures that the farmers do not have to worry about the impact of weather on the crops. Under the scheme, the premium is also lowered and the scope of insurance has also been introduced. Soil health cards have been introduced to ensure that the land remains prosperous and also that the spending on manure is reduced," Prime Minister Modi explained. The Prime Minister first interacted with a farmer named Chandramani Kaushik from Kanker in Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Modi interacted with farmers in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister expressed happiness on farmer Chamapa Ninama Kadknath's ability to increase their income with poultry farming and urged others to take inspiration from the lady farmer. Further, he interacted with farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Karnataka farmers shared their experiences on about how soil health cards have benefitted them. Prime Minister Modi spoke with farmers from Sikkim, where he lauded them for doing organic farming. Highlighting North-East India as a hub of organic farming, Prime Minister Modi further said, "The government is encouraging farmers to do organic farming under the traditional agriculture development plan. The country today has over 22 lakh hectares of land under organic farming." After interacting with farmers from West Bengal, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for promoting fish production. "It has been emphasised to promote fish production, modernisation of fish farming, ensuring food and nutrition security and strengthening of fishermen and aquaculture farmers," Prime Minister Modi said. Expressing concern on the low popularity of beekeeping, he added, "Beekeeping is also a way of a kind of income for farmers. Beekeeping not only helps to increase farmer's yield but also makes extra earning as a honey." Further, the Prime Minister interacted with farmers from Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi went on to say that if farmers were empowered, then our country would also be empowered. (ANI)