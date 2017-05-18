Centre terms verdict on Jadhav as 'major victory'

[India] May 18 (ANI): With the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the primary judicial organ of the United Nations, temporarily staying the death sentence of former Indian Naval officer and alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court, Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday termed the verdict as a major victory for India, adding Pakistan's lies have been exposed.

"It's a major victory for India and also a victory for justice and human rights. It's a big setback to Pakistan. They've been rebuffed and rebuked because they tried to mislead the court. Pakistan's lies have been exposed," Naidu told ANI.

He further said that Pakistan questioned the jurisdiction of the court but all the arguments raised by it were rejected.

"Now a stay has been granted and there will be a regular hearing of the case. One has to respect and follow the Vienna Convention which would allow the consular access. I am confident that at the end of the day justice will be done and Jadhav will be released," he added.

Naidu complimented External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to go into the matter.

"I would also compliment Harish Salve, an eminent senior lawyer, for taking up the case and arguing effectively and finally getting justice to Jadhav," he asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan has signed the Vienna Convention according to which they had to provide the consular access to Jadhav.

"The trial put forward by Pakistan was false and it shall comply with the ICJ's verdict. We hope it abides by the decision or they will have to face strict action on the international front," he told ANI.

Earlier, Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ read out the much-awaited verdict and asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction in the case.

The final verdict is expected in August.

The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if Pakistan does not comply with the ICJ's decision. India can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgement. (ANI)