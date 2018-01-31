Centre to amend Delhi master plan to end sealing drive

[India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the Centre was planning to amend the Master Plan 2021 for Delhi to provide a relief to traders from the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

Addressing the media here, the Union Minister said, "We are actually going to address the Master Plan and we are in the process of amending the Master plan. We have appealed the Delhi administration to address some problems".

A Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee is carrying out the sealing drive in the national capital against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes.

He further said that they will meet the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with following proposals - "to provide uniform Floor area ratio (FAR) in shop cum residence plots, complexes, operating and commercial streets, residential areas, commercial centres, local shopping centres and to raise the exact amount." The Centre is also mulling to allow commercial activities in basements in all commercial street areas, subject to payment of requisite charges and to reduce penalty charges in case of non-registration of shop cum residence. "We are also preparing policies for godown clusters existing in non-conforming areas and agricultural land for the regularisation", he added. Expressing disappointment over Delhi's condition, he said, "Delhi which I see now pains me. It is becoming congested. So I think with this we are starting a new process and we can count on everyone." He further said that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has taken a number of initiatives to decongest, improve urban atmosphere and ensure planned development (ANI)