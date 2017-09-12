Centre to constitute expert group to study J&K border problems

[India], September 12 (ANI): The Union Government has decided to constitute an expert group to study the problems facing the people living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced this on Tuesday saying Pakistan has violated ceasefire more than 400 times in recent years.

"Pakistan has violated ceasefire more than 400 times in recent years. They will have to stop these violations sooner or later. We have decided to constitute an expert/study group to study the problems facing the people living in the border areas. The Centre is trying to give equitable development to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Several projects are under implementation under the Pradhan Mantri Developmental Project (PMDP)," Home Minister said.

Singh also criticised the Pakistani forces for plaguing the residents living near the Line of Control (LoC) and said that the Indian security forces are giving a "befitting reply" to such unprovoked firing. The Union Home Minister also announced to increase the compensation for those who get killed in ceasefire violations from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. HM, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said people living in the border areas are India's strategic assets and that India cannot forget the contribution made by these people. "I have been in Jammu and Kashmir for the past four days. Yesterday, I visited Naushera and met the people living in border areas and jawans of the BSF. People living in the border areas are our strategic assets. We cannot forget the contribution made by these people," he said. He went on to say that the Centre has planned to give 3,000 jobs to migrants from the Kashmir Valley and 1,080 crore has been sanctioned to the state for the purpose. "Rs. 1,080 crore have been sanctioned to the state under this. The government has also allocated a package of Rs. 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation of the POJK migrants. The disbursal has been linked to Aadhar. We have adopted a humane approach towards the migrants and the displaced people. But we are strongly against illegal immigration," he added. Citing the horrors of 1989, he said, "We want cooperation from all political parties on improving the situation in Kashmir." Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's accusation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he "opened up space for terrorists", Singh said there is not much of a need to react to Gandhi's statement. (ANI)