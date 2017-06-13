Centre to open 800 passport service centres at head post offices

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre has decided to open passport service centres at all 800 district head post offices across the country by 2019.

The decision has been taken to increase the people's access to the facility, especially in remote areas.

"150 post office passport seva kendras are being opened this year and within two years all the 800 head post offices in all the districts would be in place. We have decided to ensure that no citizen is made to travel long distances for a passport. People in far-flung areas of the country find it difficult to obtain passports and redress passport-related grievances," Mos Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) V. K. Singh said.

The step has been initiated through a joint effort by the ministry of external affairs and the department of posts to deliver passport-related services to the people. Passport seva kendras have already been launched in several district head post offices in various parts of the country. (ANI)