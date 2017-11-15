Centre to prepone introduction of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT Delhi

[India], Nov. 15 (ANI): Amid serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, the Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday decided to prepone introduction of BS-VI grade auto fuels in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with effect from April 1, 2018 instead of April 1, 2020.

Oil Marketing companies have also been asked to examine the possibility of the introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area with effect from April 1, 2019.

The measure is expected to help mitigate the problem of air pollution in NCT of Delhi and surrounding areas by reducing vehicular emissions and improving fuel efficiency.

"The decision to leapfrog directly from BS-IV to BS-VI is also in line with the Prime Minister's commitment at @COP21 to voluntarily cut our carbon emissions; India will set up a new global benchmark by the introduction of BS-VI in Delhi within a year of countrywide migration to BS-IV," Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a tweet. Earlier in April, the ministry had successfully introduced the BS-IV grade transportation fuels across the country with an aim to reduce the carbon footprints and maintain a healthy environment. (ANI)