Centre to release 56 Pak prisoners

[India], Mar.16 (ANI): The Central Government on Friday told the Supreme Court it wants to release 56 Pakistani prisoners.

"We have found no case against 56 Pakistani prisoners lodged in Indian jails, as a result of which we would want to release them and send them back to their country," Centre told Apex Court in an affidavit.

Earlier on March 7, Pakistan accepted humanitarian proposals received from India for exchange of prisoners over 70 years of age, facilitating the visit of medical experts from both sides to examine the mentally challenged prisoners for their repatriation and revival of judicial committee mechanism.

According to reports, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, while accepting the proposals, suggested that the exchange be applicable to child prisoners under 18 years of age and those who are over 60. (ANI)