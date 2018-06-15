Centre to take decision on cessation of anti-terror operations in J-K

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Friday said the Centre will take a decision on the cessation of anti-terror operations, which it had announced on May 16, in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said, "The result of suspension of operations in J-K during Ramzan has been good. Common people were satisfied with the decision. Whether to extend suspension of operations or not, will be decided by the government."

Ahir's reaction came a day after Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar.

On the same day, the bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was recovered from Gusoo area. On June 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav had said the Home Ministry will review the Centre's decision to suspend anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Last month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the Ministry clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike, if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger. (ANI)