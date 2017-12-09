Centre to take up Brahmaputra contamination issue with China

[India], December 09 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the Centre would take up the Brahmaputra water contamination issue with China.

Talking to the reporters on Friday, the chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh and Assam governments have approached the Centre in this regard following which it has assured them of raising the issue with the Chinese government.

"Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam had approached the Centre in this regard. It will take it up with government of China. From our side, we have already tested water in laboratory. Experts say it is contaminated with bacteria and iron and is unfit for human consumption," Sonowal said.

The water of the Brahmaputra river in Assam and Siang river in Arunacha Pradesh has turned contaminated and muddy. The contaminated water has caused concern among people and authorities of the states. The governments of both the states are suspecting that dam building activities in China could be a reason of the pollution. The Yarlung Tsangpo river, which flows from Tibetan plateau, enters India and continues to flow through Arunachal Pradesh as Siang river and then Brahmaputra river in Assam. (ANI)