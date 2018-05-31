'Centre trying to resolve fuel price hike'

[India], May 31 (ANI): Amid skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel across the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the government is trying to solve the distress caused due to the same.

"Our government is trying to solve it (fuel price hike) so that the public doesn't suffer," Rajnath said at a press conference here.

Citing an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market, Singh opined that the fuel price hike, which is a result of rising global oil prices, has not affected the economy of the country.

"Due to the rise in the price of crude oil in international markets, there has been an increase in price of petrol and diesel. However, this has not affected the economy of the country," he said. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre and Diesel 69.25 per litre. The revised Petrol prices in other metro cities are Rs. 80.98 in Kolkata, Rs. 86.16 in Mumbai, Rs. 81.35 in Chennai Meanwhile, revised Diesel price is Rs.71.80 in Kolkata, Rs.73.73 in Mumbai and Rs. 73.12 in Chennai. On Wednesday, there was 'a drop' in the rates by one paisa, after 16 continuous days of rising prices. (ANI)