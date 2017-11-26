Centre undermining spirit of Constitution: Yechury

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing the Centre of undermining the spirit of Constitution.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister underlined that India's Constitution safeguarded the right of the poor and weaker sections of the society.

Responding to this, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury told ANI, "There can't be a greater irony than this. You are attacking religiously in the name of Gau Rakshaks, moral policing. You are telling the youth what they should eat, what they should wear, whom they should befriend. What is the Constitutional right that is being protected of the marginalised sections? All are being violated. So this is an irony that in the name of protecting the Constitution and holding Constitutional values, what is being done today is completely undermining its spirit by this government and PM Modi."

Addressing the 38th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister had said, "Our Constitution safeguards the rights of the poor and weaker sections of society. Our constitution is a vast document. It's our constitution day. It's obvious that we are reminded of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and his immense contribution towards the construction of a great document. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him." (ANI)