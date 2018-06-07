Centre undeterred about ensuring lasting peace to Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

[India], June 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Centre won't allow any obstacle to come come in the way of its mission to ensure lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference after taking part in several engagements through the day, Singh said, "I would like to repeat that no matter how many obstacles come in our (Centre's) way, we will not be deterred in our aim to bring lasting peace to Kashmir."

Criticising the separatists and their leadership, Singh pointedly said peace in the Kashmir Valley is being disrupted by elements who are misleading and provoking the youth.

He said, "They(separatists) can play any kind of politics, but they should not play with the future of children, these children are not only the children of Kashmir, but also of India, they are an asset. Keeping this in mind, we took back cases of first time stone pelters." "Giving your children the best of education and handing out stones to the children of others? What is this? I always felt there is a lot of talent in the youth here, IAS, IIM etc results are a proof. Youth are being misguided by certain forces," he added. Saying that the government is open for talks, he said, "We are open to talks with all, you don't need to be like-minded to talk, but you do need to be right-minded." Speaking on the Centre's decision to withdraw cases against the youth of the state who had indulged in stone pelting, the Union Home Minister said this decision was taken keeping in mind the welfare of innocent youth who were misguided into indulging in acts of stone pelting. Singh also spoke about Pakistan's repeated violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. He said that in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Suspension of Operation order to the Indian side, Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire. Prasing the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said, "I have no hesitation in saying that our security forces, including the army and police, have worked with utmost restraint." (ANI)