Centre wants to make PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar in SC

[India] March 21 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday sought the Supreme Court's permission to present a PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar in the top court.

Appearing on the behalf of the Centre, Attorney General urged the apex court to allow the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns.

The Attorney General told the Supreme Court that proper security measures have been adopted to ensure that data is not leaked from data centers in any form.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading. However, the Attorney General's submissions in the case were inconclusive and would continue tomorrow before the Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench. The bench is hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act. On Tuesday, the apex court indefinitely extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones. The mandatory Aadhaar linking deadline stands extended until the judgment is pronounced in the matter, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. March 31 was the previous deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones to avail their services. The order comes in the wake of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act which paves way for the government to make it mandatory to link the unique identification number with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone. The Centre was also planning to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving license and voter ID cards, among other things. (ANI)