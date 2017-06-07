Centre warns Congress to not fuel violence in Mandsaur

[India], June 7 (ANI): Expressing concern over the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur District, the Centre on Wednesday warned the Congress Party not to fuel violence and instigate the farmers.

"The Mandsaur violence is very unfortunate incident. I am deeply saddened by this event. We are monitoring the situation and probe will be initiated. Congress is trying to give it a political angle. I only want to tell the Congress Party doesn't politicize the issue and fuel and instigate violence in the names of the farmers because it will boomerang on you," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu told media here.

He further blamed the Congress Party's careless attitude for the poor condition of the agriculture sector, while saying that the Union Government has been taking initiatives for the welfare of the farmers ever since it came to power.

"Whatever is the condition of farmers it is because of the long years of negligence by those government. Our government since the day one is taking pro farmer initiative. Congress is trying to defame our government by instigating farmers to agitate and I condemn this," he added.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the farmers' protest in Mandsaur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier on Tuesday accused the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.

Taking to social media, Gandhi said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."

Yesterday, during an agitation, five farmers, who were demanding fair price and loan waiver, were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday appealed for peace to the agitating farmers in the state and also announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled. I offer my condolences to the victims of Mandsaur incident. Rs. one crore will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. five lakh for those injured," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is ready to come out with a solution through communication," he said.(ANI)