Centre will take decision on Rohatgi's desire to quit: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India], June 15 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the government has accepted Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's letter, wherein he has expressed his unavailability to continue in office for a second term.

He said the government would take an appropriate decision in this regard.

"He is a very efficient Attorney General. He has served well as the top law officer of the country. We have taken note of the letter written by Mukul Rohatgi 'to not continue.' We will take an appropriate decision in this regard," Prasad said.

Prasad said that the creation of an all India Service for the judiciary was progressing well under the directives of the Supreme Court. "We are achieving success in creating an all India Judicial Service so that new talent emerges in the country and we are cooperating, under the direction given by the Supreme Court," he said. The minister said that 1,824 laws have been identified so far for repeal. Prasad said that the Centre is on the process of revealing the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a digital platform to introduce transparency in the judicial process. "Our government hopes to achieve transparency by making an online system for receipt of applications for appointment of notaries. Due to the technological advancement, we have made it easier for litigants to achieve certain goals," Prasad said. (ANI)