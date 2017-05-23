Centre's goal is indigenization of defence sector: Minister

[India], May 23 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence on Tuesday said that the government is bringing all stakeholders under one roof to promote indigenisation of the defence sector.

"All stakeholders be it Ministry of Defence (MoD), Indian Air Force (IAF), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Private Industries, Ordinance Factory Board and Defence PSU's are brought under one roof to move towards self reliance. The government is coming up with big reforms to support country's move towards indegenisation," Bhamre said.

He added that for the past three years many positive initiatives have been taken up in the defence sector. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on May 20 finalised the broad contours of a policy aimed at engaging the Indian private sector in the manufacture of high-tech defence equipment in India. The policy is aimed at developing the defence industrial eco-system in the country through the involvement of both the major Indian corporate as well as the MSME sector. The policy is expected to be implemented in a few selected segments to bogy with, namely, fighter aircraft, submarines and armored vehicles. (ANI)