Centre's GST earns praise, and a horde of Twitter jokes

[India], July 1 (ANI): Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The social media was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."

While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.

1. The conundrum of 18! "Gita has 18 chapters, GST council had 18 meetings."

-PM

Thus, GST is sacred. If you don't like it, you are anti Hindu, ergo antinational" - sanjivbhatt 2. Blame Game! "From now onwards instead of blaming beef we request Indian Media to blame GST for all further deaths in India. Checkmate!" - SZaidHamid 3. The issue of the garb! "We GST noticed a historical moment." - coolfunnytshirt 4. GST Friendzoning you! "Arun Jaitley: I love you Girl : but we are GST friends" - HaramiParindey 5. Oh God! "No, God Sachin Tendulkar isn't the full form of GST." - FarziCricketer 6. Exactly everybody's thought! "Why no GST on Dhinchak Pooja songs Modi ji ? What's the deal ?" - TrollKejri 7. Logistical issues, you see. "People are even afraid to travel tomorrow from Meenambakkam to Nagapattinam. The road is called GST Road." - naveenarendran 8. That's true, btw! "Diwali, Holi , dusserah now the time for GST .. happy shopping" - charishman 9. English is punny language. Pun intended! "Why are they elaborating so much on a tax? Just tell me the gst of the story." - sagarcasm 10. Hanyi! "Amitabh in next #GST ad - "One country, One Tax, One Bank - Swiss Bank" - sagarcasm (ANI)