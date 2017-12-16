Centre's motto is 'transformation by transportation', says PM Modi

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Centre's motto is 'transformation by transportation' after inaugurating the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road.

"This road will serve as an east-west corridor. It will boost economic activity and establish a direct link between the important towns of the state, Shillong and Tura. Travel time will be significantly reduced. Our motto is 'Transformation by transportation'," Prime Minster Modi said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that development of the North East is his government's one of the top priorities.

"When our government was formed in 2014, I had given clear instructions to my cabinet colleagues that one of them will travel to the North East. And, that tour shouldn't be that one would go in the morning and come back to Delhi in the evening. That is why when our government's ministers come to this area; they stop here, meet with people and take direct information about their problems and needs," the Prime Minister said. He also pointed out that his government has sanctioned rail and road projects worth Rs 79,000 crore for the North East. "Across the North East, the Union Government has sanctioned around 4000 kilometers of National Highways, for an amount of over Rs 32,000 crore. The Government of India is executing 15 New Rail Line projects of nearly 1400 kilometers length. This will cost around Rs 47,000 crore, and boost rail infrastructure in the North Eastern Region," Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister said the Centre wants to make Meghalaya a top tourist destination in the country. "During my last visit to Meghalaya in May 2016, I had talked about promotion of tourism in the State. We want to make Meghalaya a top tourist destination. Government of India has sanctioned around Rs. 100 crore for development of tourist destinations in the State," the Prime Minister said. He inaugurated 261 km long two-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 60 MW Tuirial hydropower project in Mizoram's Aizawl. His visit to the Northeast comes ahead of the Mizoram legislative assembly elections, which is expected to take place in 2018. (ANI)