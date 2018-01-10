Centre's response sought on SIT probe into Kalburgi murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre, seeking its response on a plea filed by Umadevi Kalburgi, the wife of scholar M. M. Kalburgi, demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into her husband's murder.

The court has also sought a response from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier in her petition, Umadevi had said that no agency had carried out a substantial investigation into the case of her husband's murder in 2015. She also claimed that the murders of Kalburgi and Maharashtra-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar had similar patterns.

Kalburgi was a former vice chancellor of the Kannada University and was known for being a progressive voice who was openly critical of superstitions in Hinduism. Hindutva groups often accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Two unidentified gunmen shot him dead at his house in Dharwad in Karnataka on August 30, 2015.