Ceremonial welcome for Cambodian PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen was given the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.

This is to be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat.

Later in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj will call on the Cambodian Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Hun Sen will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cambodian Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)