CETPA releases list of updated training programmes for Summer 2017

, [India], May 24 (ANI- Business WireIndia): CETPA Infotech, one of the most preferred technical and industrial training companies in the country, offering multi-location training solutions, expert training that is tailored to the requirements of students, corporate and colleges, and virtual training technologies, has announced its updated list of training programmes for this summer.

The updated list of Summer Training Courses for students for 2017 includes the following courses: Advanced JAVA Training, Android/iOS App Development, Embedded Systems, Digital Marketing Training and much more. The company has an excellent placement track record for its summer programmes. Fiserv Inc, Jubilant Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, BrainSmith Consultants, Sakri IT solution and Saraswati Dynamics are some of the corporate companies that recruited students, who had completed summer training at CETPA campus during the academic year 2016 -17.

The company offers different training programmes to suit the specific needs of clientele. From students and graduates, looking for placement assistance to professionals seeking to accelerate their careers, CETPA offers a comprehensive list of training programmes that are a notch above the rest.

The company states that all of its courses are based on the hands-on approach. Students get the opportunity to be a part of live industrial projects under the expert guidance of the best mentors from the industry. Each course is updated to be in-tune with the requirements of the industry. The company also offers 100 percent placement assistance to students on completion of the programme.

During the tenure of summer training, students at CETPA are exposed to the working of the corporate environment and learn valuable skills like coding, debugging, installation, designing and building, administration and configuration that are vital once they join the workplace.

"Very few companies in India have the experience that CETPA has, in delivering industrial training programmes for students. Our expert trainers and course developers have handled thousands of summer courses and have expertise in every element of the training. All our courses are designed in-tune with the latest requirements of the industry, and we're excited to share the industry insights with our students," a company spokesperson said.

He further added that their strategic alliance with top notch MNC's like Microsoft, Oracle, CompTIA, Autodesk, Panasonic, Nuvoton helps the students to get certified training and subsequent prepare themselves for International certification like OCJP. MCITP, MTA, MCSA and many more.

Apart from short-term summer programmes the company also offers 6 months Industrial Training, Corporate Training for professionals, college campus training, fresher training and online and overseas training programmes. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)