C'garh: 5 years' age relaxation in govt jobs through direct recruitment

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has given five years of age relaxation for local candidates in departmental jobs filled through direct recruitment.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday.

“In the government departmental jobs meant to be filled through direct recruitment, 5 years maximum relaxation in age is given for the candidates belonging to Chhattisgarh,” read a press release from the government.

Baghel chaired a meeting of his ministers soon after the “Kisan Abhar Rally” in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised minimum universal basic income to poor if the Congress wins the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Another major decision in the meeting pertains to the revocation of cases related to political agitations, for which a ministerial subcommittee would be constituted under the leadership of the Home Minister. Other major decisions pertain to increment in Excise duty and closure of 50 shops all over the state. The forthcoming budget 2019-20 was also discussed in the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. (ANI)