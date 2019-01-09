C'garh govt returns farmers' land acquired by Tata Steel

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Congress ruled Chhattisgarh government has issued orders for returning of 4400 acres of land that was earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project in the tribal-dominated area back to the farmers.

The order, issued by the Revenue Department of the state, says that the land is being returned to its original owners as per the provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The land was acquired from ten villages in the tribal district of Bastar about a decade ago for setting up Tata Steel project in December 2008.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, acting on the lines of the promise made in the election manifesto, had ordered officials to bring a proposal in the cabinet to return farmers' land acquired for a Tata Steel project in tribal-dominated Lohandiguda area of Bastar in 2008. The villages where land was acquired were Chhindgaon, Kumhli, Beliyapal, Bandaji, Daabpal, Bade Paroda, Belar, Dhuragaon, Sirisguda and Takarguda. The project was however abandoned later on. (ANI)