C'garh: Naxal involved in killing BJP's Bhima Mandavi gunned down

[India], May 26 (ANI): A Naxal who was allegedly involved in the IED blast that killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in April was gunned down by security forces on Sunday during an exchange of fire with District Reserve Guard (DRG) near forest area of Hiroli in Dantewada district.

The deceased Naxal, identified as Guddi, a member of the Local Organisation Squad of Malangir Area Committee, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

A revolver with six rounds was also recovered from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, "One Naxal has been killed in the exchange of fire with District Reserve Guard near forest area of Hiroli. He was an accused in BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi killing." Guddi was reportedly involved in over 40 cases, including the death of Mandavi. So far, four Naxals including Guddi have been killed by security forces for their involvement in Mandavi's assassination. The BJP MLA's convoy was travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in Dantewada when it came under attack by Naxals. (ANI)