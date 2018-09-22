C'garh people never fallen for Opposition's rumours: PM

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said electorates of Chhattisgarh have never fallen for rumours spread by the Opposition.

Addressing the gathering in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister said that people of Chhattisgarh are mature enough to elect a stable government. "People of Chhattisgarh are so intelligent that they have never made a mistake in taking the right decision. The electorates in Chhattisgarh have never fallen for rumours being spread by the Opposition. This is why the state has a stable government," Prime Minister Modi said.

Continuing his attack on the previous government in the state, the Prime Minister said, "Why did only a select few get houses earlier? Don't the poor have the right to own houses? Corruption had ruined governance system. We are committed to development for all. We want to ensure a roof over every head by 2022."

Recalling the efforts by late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the development of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Atal Ji created three states - Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. It is due to his vision of development that all these states are progressing rapidly. Today the progress made by Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand reflect the vision of Atal Bihar Vajpayee. In today's times, Chhattisgarh is one of the progressive states in the country."

Prime Minister Modi further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is devoted to development and want to fulfil the aspirations of people. "We don't make schemes for vote-bank or schemes to win elections. We want to create a new, modern Chhattisgarh. We are moving ahead with the mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Talking about the upcoming initiatives by the central government, which will ensure electricity connections in every home, the Prime Minister said, "The number of LPG connections given during four years of our rule is equal to the number of gas connections given since Independence. We have decided to give LPG connection to both rich as well as poor people. We have decided that toilets will be made in houses of both, rich and poor. We took the task of constructing toilets in mission mode. We ensured gas connections to the poor under the Ujjwala Yojana. Now, through Saubhagya Yojana, we are ensuring electricity connections in every home."

He added, "Through technological interventions, we are ensuring welfare of farmers. Measures like Soil Health Cards and Fasal Bima Yojana are benefiting the farmers immensely."

Hailing the people of Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister conclusion said, "Chhattisgarh has changed the perception that smaller states suffer from political instability."

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. (ANI)