C'garh police recover bodies of 3 Naxals

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday said that the bodies of three Naxals were recovered after an encounter with security forces in a dense forest in Sukma district of the state.

In addition to this, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena said one Naxal has been caught alive.

Four country-made guns, a bomb, and a 315 bore pistol were also recovered from the site.

SP Meena further said that according to the villagers, three civilians suffered injuries during the gunfight with the security forces.

"Bodies of three Naxals were recovered after an encounter between our team and them, yesterday. One Naxal was caught alive, 315 bore pistol, four country-made guns, and a bomb recovered. Villagers also told us that three more Naxals were injured during the encounter," he said. Two of the gunned down Naxals have been identified as militia commander and militia deputy commander of a Naxalite outfit, respectively. The encounter took place on Tuesday evening in the forest of Muler village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation. The operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs about the presence of the Naxals in the area. (ANI)