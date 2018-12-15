Challenge for Army is to harness latest defence technology: Gen Rawat

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said while the Indian Army has been the torch bearer of many non- military innovations, the challenge would be to harness the latest defence technologies and ensure that the Army benefits from them.

"New concepts are being introduced, established paradigms are being refined and research is opening new vistas. The change being driven by path-breaking research is both exhilarating and mesmerising. The challenge would be to harness the latest defence technologies and ensure that the Indian Army benefits from them," General Rawat said while addressing the 94th convocation ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering here on Friday.

Furthermore, the Army Chief appealed to the young graduates to be physically fit and mentally robust to meet all challenges. "As young and bright officers, they have to learn and groom themselves to be placed at a very high pedestal so that people around them look up to and feel proud. As young technocrats they must remember that the Indian Army has been the torch bearer of many non- military innovations," he said. Acknowledging the projects undertaken by the graduating batch involving state-of-the-art technologies, ranging from biometrics, solar power to Artificial Intelligence, General Rawat said a number of projects would be suitable for use in civil as well as military fields. (ANI)