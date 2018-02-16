Challenge self, improve skills, keep student within alive: PM's advises students

[India] February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told students that self confidence comes by challenging oneself and working hard.

While addressing an interactive session on 'Pariksha Par Charcha' here, Prime Minister Modi said one should always think of improving skills.

"We are having a great discussion on why students must appear for exams with a smile, without stress. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves", he said.

Replying to the question over how to tackle exam stress the Prime Minister said, "Self -confidence is the key to tackle stress." To ease out children the Prime Minister urged the students to converse with him as a friend and said, "Forget for a while that you are interacting with the Prime Minister of India, instead you are talking to a friend. Today, I am here as a student, sp let us see how many marks will you give me out of 10". He further advised students to practice yoga for improving concentration levels. "Concentration is not something that has to be specifically learnt. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day, it may be while reading, hearing a song, talking to a friend. I would say Yoga is a wonderful way to improve one's concentration," Prime Minister Modi answered a question on the importance of concentration during exams and in life. He also asserted to not compete with others but instead advised students to compete with oneself, while adding that children should keep the student alive within them. Around 2,000 school and college students attended the programme at Talkatora Stadium. (ANI)