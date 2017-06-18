Champions Trophy final: Section 144 imposed in Dehradun

[India], June 18 (ANI): In wake of the ongoing Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, the Uttarakhand Government has imposed Section 144 in Dehradun's Clock Tower and nearby area.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.

Earlier also several times chaos has been witnessed in this area after India-Pakistan match, but this is the first time when the government has imposed restriction in the area.

India are battling hard in the high-octane Champions Trophy summit clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Kennington Oval in London. (ANI)