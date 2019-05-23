Chandauli: Locals, SP-BSP workers accuse BJP of bribing people to not vote

[India], May 19 (ANI): Residents of Tara Jivanpur village along with SP and BSP workers staged a protest outside Alinagar police station alleging that BJP workers were bribing people asking them to skip voting in exchange.

SP and BSP workers alleged that BJP workers distributed cash to the villagers here and inked their fingers to prevent them from exercising their franchise.

As soon as this news reached SP and BSP workers, they along with their MLA and MP candidate gathered at the Alinagar police station and raised slogans against the district administration and police.

The district administration has assured to investigate the matter and bring the guilty to justice. Kumar Harsh, the SDM of the area asked the protesters to register an FIR so that proper probe against the culprits can be carried out. "Some residents of village Tara Jivanpur are alleging that ink was put on their hands and money was given to them so that they would not be eligible to vote. I can assure that all people who are eligible to vote in the constituency will be able to cast their vote, action will be taken against those who are found guilty," Harsh told reporters here. Sitting MP Mahendra Nath Pandey is BJP's candidate from Chandauli where he is up against SP-BSP mahagathbandhan candidate Sanjay Chauhan and Congress' Shivkanya Kushwaha. Polling is underway in 59 constituencies spread across 7 states and one union territory in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)