  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Chandigarh rape victim shouldn't have boarded rickshaw with 3 men, says BJP's Kirron Kher; Twitter fumes

Chandigarh rape victim shouldn't have boarded rickshaw with 3 men, says BJP's Kirron Kher; Twitter fumes

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 30, 2017 14:41 hrs
Kirron Kher, BJP MP

Chandigarh:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Thursday drew wrath on the social media for her remark against Chandigarh gang-rape victim.


The BJP MP invited the backlash after she quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her 'common sense' and should have not boarded an auto rickshaw with three men.

Kher was alluding to an incident where a 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning home in an auto-rickshaw on November 17

The Twitterati, including Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, vented their ire at the parliamentarian for her insensitive and victim-shaming remark.

Expressing her rage, Maliwal said, "Victim shaming & blaming by woman MP @kirronkherBJP. Pathetic! Sorry but unlike some, survivor may not be able 2 afford luxury of a car! So many times, most of us have been stuck without transport & end up sharing vehicles. How does it make one responsible 4 wrong act by others?"

Speaking at a press conference here, Kher on Wednesday said that the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by an autodriver and his two accomplices, should have applied common sense and not boarded the vehicle as three men were already sitting inside it.

Twitter lashed out at the BJP lawmaker for victim-shaming.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features

Latest News