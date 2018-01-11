Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Baral gets bail, Varnika still hopeful

[India], JAN 11 (ANI): After the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhash Barala, in connection with the Varnika Kundu stalking case, the victim said that she would not oppose the decision as of now.

"I will not call it an embarrassment, we trusted the system and the judiciary from the beginning itself, not opposing the decision as of now," Varnika told ANI.

Vikas has been booked on charges of stalking and attempting to kidnap senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's daughter Varnika.

The incident, which took place on August 4, created a ruckus across the country, when Kundu accused Vikas and his friend Kumar of following her car in the middle of the night in Chandigarh. The two men were then arrested on the basis of her complaint but were released on bail, as they were booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. However, they were arrested again on August 9 under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (attempt to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)