Chandrababu Naidu congratulates KCR for grand show in Telangana

[India] Dec 11, (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for getting a massive mandate, stating that "the people are with us in our fight against the BJP."

In a letter Rao, TDP chief said, "Congratulations to Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao. Also, the best wishes to all the newly elected public representatives of 5 states. TDP respects the mandate of people of Telangana."

As per the official details of the ECI, at 4.46 pm, the TRS had won 18 seats in Telangana and was leading on 70 seats out of total seats of 119.

"BJP became weak across the country. Not only it lost most by-polls in the last five years, it also became very weak in the 5 states which went to assembly polls now. People are with us in our fight against the BJP. These five states' results will help form a strong alternative to the BJP," he wrote in the letter. KCR secured a clear win from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes, while Talasani Srinivas won Sanat Nagar constituency by a margin of 30,217 votes. Earlier in the day, KCR's son KT Rama Rao met party workers after the trends showed a clear lead for KCR led Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) in the polls. Speaking to ANI, KT Rama Rao said, "It is a landslide victory for good governance. It is a result of TRS leaderships and TRS workers. The people of Telangana have endorsed KCR's rule." (ANI)